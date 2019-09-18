Expand / Collapse search
Dunkin' thief fails to open register, flees with '5 to 6 doughnuts' instead

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
Don’t laugh: Those doughnuts could have a street value as high as $4.

Police in New York City are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to rob the cash register at a Dunkin’ in Manhattan’s East Village, only to give up and grab a few doughnuts before fleeing.

According to police, the suspect entered the Dunkin’ location just after 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, before jumping over the counter and attempting to open the register. When he failed to do so, he “then placed approximately 5 to 6 doughnuts inside of a paper bag,” police wrote in a report obtained by Fox News.

According to police, the suspect entered the Dunkin’ location just after 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 12.

Before fleeing, the suspect punched a 38-year-old employee who attempted to intervene, police added. The employee was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Police shared a photo of the suspect captured by nearby surveillance cameras. Officials are now asking for anyone with information to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) (or visit their website) to submit a tip.

Tuesday's robbery follows a similar crime from earlier this month in Queens, during which a pair of thieves targeted a Little Caesars, but were only able to steal a $23 pizza order.