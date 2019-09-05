Little Caesars pizza thieves reportedly make off with embarrassingly small score

A pair of robbers refused to leave a pizza place empty-handed.

In a bizarre incident, two men reportedly tried to force their way through the window of a Little Caesars in Queens, N.Y. After employees blocked their way, they allegedly made their way to the restaurant’s front door.

Armed with a knife, the two suspects only made off with a $23 pizza order, the New York Post reports. The incident was reportedly captured by security cameras, which show one of the two men attempting to enter the restaurant through the walk-up order window.

After employees allegedly pushed the suspect back out of the window, he and his partner entered the restaurant through the front door, brandishing a knife. However, they only made off with minimal food.

A law enforcement officer commented on the incident to the New York Post, asking, “They did all that for just pizza?”

Authorities are still investigating the incident and trying to identify the suspects.

In August, security cameras in a Michigan Little Caesars captured the moment an irate customer slapped an employee across the counter.

The Livonia Police Department posted footage of the assault to Facebook. According to the post, the incident occurred on July 9th. The suspect is shown dropping a pizza box onto the counter, before getting into an animated argument with an employee. The suspect was apparently angry that his pizza had not been made correctly.

The footage shows him slapping the woman before leaving the store.

According to the police, another employee followed the man outside and photographed his license plate number. They then notified the authorities, who were able to use the information to track down the suspect.

Joseph Thorpe was arrested on misdemeanor assault and battery charges last month.