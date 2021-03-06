Expand / Collapse search
Snack Foods
Published

Dunkin' releases iced coffee-flavored jelly beans for Easter

Flavors include French vanilla, caramel latte, butter pecan, toasted coconut and hazelnut

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
A classic Easter treat is getting a twist of java

Dunkin’ is releasing jelly beans based on its iced coffee drinks, the company announced earlier this week. 

Flavors in the Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Flavored Jelly Beans bags include French vanilla, caramel latte, butter pecan, toasted coconut and hazelnut. 

REESE’S ANNOUNCES ALL PEANUT BUTTER, CHOCOLATE-FREE PEANUT BUTTER CUP

The jelly beans are only available for a limited time at Walgreens and Rite Aid, according to the announcement. The suggested retail price is $3.49.

Dunkin’ developed the jelly beans in partnership with Frankford Candy, the announcement said.

"Jelly beans are such a classic and popular part of the holiday and seasonal celebration," Brian Gilbert, Dunkin’s vice president of retail business development, said in a statement. 

Dunkin’s jelly beans are inspired by the chain’s iced coffee drink flavors like french vanilla, caramel latte, butter pecan, toasted coconut and hazelnut. (Dunkin')

"We are thrilled to team up with Frankford Candy, the leader in confections that have delighted Americans for decades, to create a fun and sweet new way for people to enjoy the great taste of Dunkin’," Gilbert added.

Last month, the fast food chain added new savory items to its seasonal menu, including avocado toast and two kinds of grilled cheese. The additions were promoted as on-the-go brunch or lunch options. 

For $2.99, a far cry away from sky-high prices that some restaurants infamously charge for the toast, customers can dig into creamy avocado spread on sourdough bread, garnished with "everything bagel" seasoning. 

Fox News’ Janine Puhak contributed to this report.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.