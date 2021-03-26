Expand / Collapse search
FOOD
Dunkin' customer in Ohio buys $4G in gift cards, uses them to buy food, coffee for every subsequent patron

The Dunkin' customer said this was his way of 'paying it forward' during a rough year

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
That’s a whole lotta java.

An anonymous patron at a Dunkin’ in Beavercreek, Ohio, attempted to fuel up the entire town by paying for $4,000 worth of coffee and doughnuts earlier this month.

Samantha Owens, the manager of the Dunkin’ location, tells Fox News that the generous customer — a regular — pulled up to the drive-thru on March 12, asking if he could purchase $1,000 in gift cards. Owens asked the driver to come inside the shop, where the do-gooder upped his order to $4,000.

"I asked him about a thousand times if he was for sure," Owens says.

Owens, along with co-workers Mariah and Hailey, went to work loading up the gift cards (Dunkin’ doesn’t allow more than $100 per card, so the funds were distributed among 40 cards).

"It’s been a really rough year, and he wanted to give back any way that he could," she tells Fox News, adding that she believed he wanted to use them as gifts for family and friends.

"I handed him all of the gift cards… and he handed them back."

The customer then instructed Owens’ staff to use the cards to pay for every subsequent customer’s order, no matter the bill. This was his way of "paying it forward," he told them.

"I handed him all of the gift cards… and he handed them back," the Dunkin' manager tells Fox News, explaining that the generous customer wanted staffers to use the cards to pay for every subsequent customer's order.

Owens said many of the patrons at the drive-thru were confused, believing that the car in front of them had paid for their order. "It was really funny, because a lot of the customers were trying to pay for the car behind them… We had to explain. ‘No, don’t worry about it.’"

The money ended up lasting from around 4 p.m. on Friday to 9 a.m. the next day.

When asked about the "regular" customer who treated the town to their snacks and drinks, Owens said he preferred to remain anonymous, but claims she hasn’t seen him come into the store since.

In any case, she says that she, too, is grateful for the generous gesture.

"It gave us a lot more time talking and interacting with the customers, which we don’t get to do often. So we were grateful for that," she said.

Owens added that the customers were also extra generous with their tips when they found out their meals were free.

"That was really amazing," she said." It was just a happy atmosphere. It was really happy."