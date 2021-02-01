Dunkin' rolls out 'Free Coffee Mondays' following hundreds of store closings

Dunkin' is brewing up a way to get more coffee drinkers back in shops during the pandemic: The java giant is giving away free coffee every Monday in February for customers who make a purchase.

DUNKIN' TO PERMANENTLY CLOSE 800 US STORE LOCATIONS IN 2020, 8% OF U.S. RESTAURANTS

Members of Dunkin’ Perks — the chain’s rewards program, which offers guests five points for every dollar they spend, redeemable for a free drink at 200 points — can score their free medium hot coffees with any purchase during its 'Free Coffee Mondays' throughout the month, the coffee shop announced in a recent blog post.

The promotion comes following a rocky year for retailers as brick-and-mortar business models become more challenging to profit off of in the age of the coronavirus pandemic, with more people relying on delivery and drive-thru. Dunkin' had previously announced it expected to permanently close 800 U.S. locations at the end of 2020. The closures, many of which were in gas stations, accounted for 8% of the doughnut chain’s domestic restaurant footprint, according to a regulatory filing.

A number of other chains have ramped up coffee subscriptions and promotions, too. Panera launched a coffee subscription in 2020 for $8.99 per month, giving users unlimited coffee access via its app, with the first three months free for anyone who signs up. And Burger King launched a limited $5 coffee subscription in March 2019, though it ended the program after a few months.