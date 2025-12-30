'Drinks are on me': Middle-class mom's lottery win ushers in New Year's with stunning windfall

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A mother who skipped plans for after-work drinks ended up with far more than a quiet night in.

She became an instant millionaire just ahead of the New Year of 2026.

Nikita Muse, 35, was named the latest winner of Omaze’s Monthly Millionaire Draw, taking home a £1 million, tax-free prize in the U.K. after entering the competition for several years.

Her windfall is equivalent to about $1.34 million in U.S. dollars.

MICHIGAN WOMAN WINS $100K POWERBALL JACKPOT USING CHATGPT TO PICK NUMBERS

Omaze is a prize-draw platform that offers participants the chance to win large cash prizes and luxury homes.

Muse, a finance manager at a golf course, was finishing up at work when she received a call telling her she had won something.

She initially doubted the news, she told news agency SWNS.

She and her husband assumed the call wasn’t for real — until representatives arrived at their home to confirm it in person.

ICONIC AMERICAN BREWER LAUNCHES BEER SO STRONG IT'S BANNED IN 15 STATES: WHAT TO KNOW

She had been on her way out to meet a friend for after-work drinks but quickly changed plans.

Muse joked that canceling was worth it — telling her friend that "the drinks are on me" the next time they meet.

The reality of the win soon began to sink in.

"This is going to be an incredible New Year’s Eve for us," she said, as SNWS reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"What a way to see out the year and head into the next one knowing our children’s futures are so secure."

She also said, "I’m not a huge drinker — but we did open a bottle of champagne to celebrate at home."

Muse and her husband share four children between them.

She said the win immediately eased financial pressure and opened up new possibilities for the family.

"You never think it’s actually going to happen, but the money is in my account now."

The couple plans to pay down their mortgage, replace an older vehicle and take family trips — including returning to New York and visiting Disney World.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Muse said she had been entering Omaze drawings for nearly five years.

She was motivated, she said, by both the chance to improve her family’s future and the charitable causes the organization supports.

"It was such a crazy moment," she said about learning she had won the lottery. "You never think it’s actually going to happen, but the money is in my account now — I’ll never forget seeing all those zeros appear!"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

She also said, "We’ll be able to treat the kids – I mean, if you can’t treat them after winning a million, when can you?"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

She said the family "can’t wait to go on some amazing [vacations]. Making those kinds of family memories is priceless."