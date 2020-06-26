Dos Equis' 6-foot coolers built for socially-distanced beer drinking

If you've been yearning to crack open a cold one with a friend from a safe social distance, this might be just the device you're looking for.

Dos Equis is giving away a select number of 6-foot coolers for socially distanced beer drinking this summer as the pandemic continues. For a limited time, fans can enter to win a "seis-foot cooler” of their own by submitting a receipt proving the purchase of any quantity of Dos Equis on the beer brand’s website, to be entered for a chance to win.

“Just because we have to social distance doesn’t mean we have to skip out on summertime entirely,” Edith Llerena, senior brand manager for Dos Equis, said of the promotion, per Retail Leader. “There’s a responsible way to drink responsibly throughout the summer.”

“With the new seis-foot cooler, beer drinkers can reclaim a piece of the vision they had for a normal summer, hanging out and drinking beer with friends. Just sit on opposite ends of the cooler to keep a safe distance apart.”

Whether the winners ultimately take their prize to the backyard, the beach or a BBQ, the seis-foot coolers are sure to get any party started. The extra-large chillers can hold at least 12 cans or bottles of beer, plus room for ice, Thrillist reports.

