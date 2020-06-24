Americans actually drinking less during coronavirus pandemic, analysts say

Apparently, it’s been a drier 2020 than anyone realized.

While some businesses saw an increase in the sale of alcohol during coronavirus lockdowns, it turns out that Americans have been drinking less during the pandemic. This is likely due to the high volume of alcoholic beverages sold at live events (concerts, sports) or social gatherings, according to a report.

Shipments of alcohol to bars, restaurants and venues saw a significant decrease during the lockdown, Bloomberg reported. This loss in sales is significantly larger than the increase in sales from grocery stores or other businesses selling alcohol for home consumption.

Some experts are wondering if alcohol sales will return to normal after the pandemic passes.

US BREWERIES REGISTERED ABOUT HALF AS MANY NEW BEER VARIETIES AS LAST YEAR, DATA SUGGESTS

Mark Meek, CEO of IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, told Bloomberg: “The pandemic is set to cause a deeper and more long-lasting after-effect to the global drinks industry than anything we’ve experienced before. In many ways, 2019 was perhaps the last ‘normal’ year for the drinks industry.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Analysts have noticed that younger generations appear to be more interested in staying healthy than previous generations, which drove them to lighter drinks and hard seltzers prior to the coronavirus.

According to Bloomberg, some analysts believe the massive drop in alcohol sales was an “acceleration of a movement that was already in place.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bill Shufelt, CEO of Athletic Brewing Co., told the outlet that he believed people may have drank heavily during the early days of the shelter-in-place rules, but he believes that people probably got tired of being hungover while also stuck at home.