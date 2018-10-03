Domino’s employee in North Carolina fired for allegedly writing N-word on customer's order

A Domino’s customer said an employee racially discriminated against her by writing the N-word on her order.

Myasia Nelson, 20, was placing an order for two pizzas and a side of wings at the chain on N. Church Street in Burlington Monday.

As she was waiting for her food, she glanced up at the screen board to see how much longer before it was ready when she saw what appeared to be a misspelling of the racial slur, WYMY News reports.

PRIMERA AIR ABRUPTLY CEASES OPERATIONS, LEAVES HUNDREDS OF PASSENGERS STRANDED

"Racial discrimination. That’s what I feel like it is, because if it were anyone else they would have never done that," Nelson told the station.

The supervisor for the franchise, Junior Snyder, said the employee claims it was a misspelling mistake because he couldn’t hear Nelson say her name.

“He couldn’t hear what she was saying, he asked her twice, and apparently he just didn’t know how to spell it and punched in something; [that] is what he said," Snyder said.

But Nelson doesn’t believe this to be true, claiming the employee only asked for her name once, and that her name sounds nothing like what he wrote on the order.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN REFUNDS PASSENGERS SHOCKED BY CONFERENCE'S 'CRAZY' BURLESQUE CRUISE

The employee has since been let go and Snyder apologized to Nelson on camera for the situation. "We did let the gentleman go, he no longer works for our company," Snyder said. "I apologized to [Nelson and her family] several times and all I can do is make sure it doesn’t happen again and train and make sure everyone understands we don’t tolerate this."

Nelson said she was also offered a $50 gift card for the restaurant, but turned it down because it “not worth what they did.”

A spokesperson for Domino’s told Fox News the company was aware of the incident, which took place at an independently owned location of the pizza chain, and denounced the former employee’s actions.

“As you might expect, this behavior is repulsive and intolerable and has no place in our brand. There are more than 15,000 Domino’s units in 90 countries around the world – we are a diverse, inclusive brand and there is no tolerance for that behavior,” the spokesperson said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

This isn’t the first time a Domino’s customer has accused an employee of using the racial slur.

Marlon Robinson said the store manager of a Pembroke Pines, Fla. Domino’s called him the N-word after a misplaced order led to an argument between the two. The manager was later fired.