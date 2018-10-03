Primera Air abruptly ceases operations, leaves hundreds of passengers stranded

Clear your schedules, Primera Air travelers.

The budget airline abruptly ceased operations entirely as of Monday midnight, leaving plenty of passengers in the lurch, the BBC reports.

“On behalf of Primera Air team, we would like to thank you for your loyalty. On this sad day we are saying Goodbye to all of you,” reads a message posted to the airline’s website on Tuesday.

In its message, the Copenhagen-based airline, which also served as a charter service for tour operators in Nordic countries, directed passengers to their tour operators or travel agents for further information, but noted that “the usual options for [Primera Air] contacts” — namely, email and phone —are no longer available.

AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT DIVERTED AFTER PASSENGER REFUSES TO STOP DOING PULL-UPS

The airline operated 15 planes in total, with several slated to make trips between North America and Europe on Monday. Seven of those flights were canceled, USA Today reports.

Meanwhile, passengers like Canadian citizen Angela Dorau, only found out about her Paris-Toronto flight’s cancellation while waiting at the airport.

"Everybody was stranded. Currently my husband and I are in a dumpy motel by the airport trying to frantically scrounge together the funds to pay for another way home,” Dorau told the BBC.

Dorau was just one of many — hundreds, according to The New York Times — who were left stranded as a result of the abrupt news.

SEE IT: HUGE SWARM OF BEES DELAY FLIGHTS OUT OF SOUTH AFRICAN AIRPORT

In a travel alert, the airline wrote that it was not able to obtain long-term financing in order to continue operations and has filed for bankruptcy.

“Weighting the potential losses due to future delivery delays, and the added exposure to our partners and lessors, and bearing in mind the difficult environment that airlines are facing now due to low prices and high fuel costs, we have decided to cease operations now, where it will have a smaller effect on our clients, due to the timing of the year, rather than increasing the exposure.”

It is currently unclear if or how the airline will be issuing refunds to affected passengers.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Following the announcement, however, Virgin Atlantic seemed more than happy to take on Primera’s would-be passengers.

A request for comment from Primera Air on whether it plans to refund passengers was returned as undeliverable.