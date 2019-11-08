Domino's Australia hires garlic bread taste-tester after he demonstrated 'incredible knowledge of garlic bread'

One lucky guy has just landed the job of every carb-lover’s dreams by becoming Domino’s Australia's chief garlic bread taste-tester.

Brisbane mathematics student Zach Gracie has started his new role following an Australia-wide search that attracted almost 7500 applicants. The 21-year-old will work alongside Domino’s Australia's culinary and innovation chef Michael Treacy, and get to sample top-secret products while being paid $30 AUS per hour (about $20.50).

Gracie’s innovative ideas, like macaroni garlic bread, “breadedict cumbergarlic” and triple-chocolate brownie garlic bread landed him the sought-after role.

Treacy said it was difficult to choose just one applicant, but Gracie’s ideas were too good to pass on.

“Zach demonstrated an incredible knowledge of garlic bread that far exceeds that of your average garlic bread consumer,” he said. “He was familiar with garlic breads even I didn’t know existed … truly broadening our horizons and offering immense value to the business.

“We look forward to welcoming him to Domino’s head office and getting his valuable feedback on one of our most iconic menu items.”

Gracie believes he was born for the role and says he will put in the hard work for other garlic bread-loving Aussies.

“It really is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I’m so excited to join the Domino’s team for the day and meet people who share my passion for garlic bread and food innovation,” he said.

“It’s not a responsibly I take lightly, and I won’t let Australia down!”

After receiving his official chief garlic bread taste-tester apron, Gracie received an exclusive tour of Domino’s garlic bread factory, where he will review the company’s existing garlic breads and taste-test some of the top-secret menu items currently in the works.

This article originally appeared at News.com.au.