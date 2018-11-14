Otter filmed running through supermarket in Ireland

This is the hilarious moment an otter was caught on CCTV running around a supermarket.

The funny clip shows the slippery customer run through the doors from the street and past the registers — giving the cashier a shock.

Staff at a location of Mr. Price in Swinford, Ireland, can be seen trying to corner the unexpected visitor, but it keeps running away through the aisles.

Store manager Cathy Nolan said an animal charity came to the rescue and took the otter away for treatment.

She said the expert believed the animal had a chest infection and a temperature, and was also close to starvation when it was found.

"She is now nursing him back to health with all her other animals," Nolan added.

The store put together a selection of treats and accessories from their pet aisle to send to the charity as a thank you for all their help.