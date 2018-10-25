Dog in Oklahoma pretends to be stray to get free McDonald’s hamburgers, owner says

A dog in Oklahoma has become a viral sensation after her owner caught her sneaking off to a local McDonald’s to score free hamburgers.

Earlier this week, Betsy Reyes wrote on Facebook her dog, Princess, had been leaving her home at night and heading to the fast food restaurant. She acts "like she’s a stray so people will feel bad for her & feed her burgers,” Reyes wrote in the post, which had more than 290,000 reactions and 270,000 shares as of Thursday afternoon.

"If you see my dog @ the McDonald's on shields, quit feeding her fat a-- bc she don't know how to act & be leaving the house all the time to go walking to McDonald's at night. She's not even a stray dog," Reyes, of Oklahoma City, explained.

On Monday, Reyes decided to follow the pup to the McDonald’s, where she caught Princess approaching a stranger’s car and begging the driver for food, a video shows.

In a separate video, Princess approaches Reyes’ car. The pup seems to recognize Reyes and begins to wag her tail and jump on the car.

Betsy Reyes was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Fox News on Thursday.