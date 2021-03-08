Doctor highlights creepy connection between coffee and insects in viral TikTok

Milk? Sugar? Cockroach?

A doctor in the U.K. has rocked TikTok by alleging that some pre-ground coffee contains a percentage of crushed cockroaches – and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) indeed deems that the slim figure won’t harm humans.

Dr. Karan Rajan is a National Health Service surgeon in London, and has shot to stardom on TikTok for posting videos about marvelous medical facts and combatting misinformation about science, The Guardian reports. Recently, Rajan has gotten people talking by highlighting the chilling connection between coffee and cockroaches, in a quick clip that’s been viewed over 1.6 million times.

"Just so you know if you drink coffee, you're also consuming cockroaches," he began the viral video. "Pre-ground coffee, like you get in most stores, contain ground-up cockroaches. A certain percentage of coffee beans becomes infected with cockroaches and other insects.

"Usually they can't be processed out completely. So they just get roasted and ground up with the coffee beans," he said. "Most food authorities allow a certain percentage of bug parts in our food… If you're allergic to cockroaches, I'd stay away from pre-ground coffee," he joked.

Despite 150,000 likes, many TikTokers agreed the not-so-fun fact nixed their craving for that next cup.

"I could have gone my WHOLE LIFE without knowing this," one wailed.

"Thank God I don’t drink coffee," another agreed.

Sillier coffee connoisseurs, meanwhile, weren’t so bugged out by the factoid.

"Well I guess it’s extra protein," one teased.

"Anybody for a Starbugs[?]" another invited, in a clever play on the name of the popular coffee chain.

It's unclear which statistics Dr. Rajan was referring to specifically, but current FDA guidance seems to confirm his comments about insects and green coffee beans, if not cockroaches specifically. According to the FDA's Food Defect Levels Handbook, green coffee beans are only considered defective for insects and insect filth at an average of 10% or more by count — so anything less than that is no cause for alarm, the federal agency says.