Disney shares 'gourmet' mac and cheese recipe

Pumpkin spice lattes have officially returned. Cracker Barrel has released its comfort-food menu.

Suffice it to say, fall is nearly here. And with that, a desire to cozy up with heartier, richer and warmer dishes.

Luckily, this newest recipe dropped by Disney World checks all those boxes: a gourmet macaroni and cheese with garlic and herbs.

The cheesy recipe comes from the park’s Taste of Epcot International Food & Wine Festival, according to the park’s blog. The gooey dish was presented at the festival, which “celebrates the best of global food and drink across six continents.”

The “Gourmet Macaroni and Cheese with Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese topped with Herbed Panko,” which was hosted by Boursin Cheese brand serves 6 to 8, the blog shares, and quite a lot of ingredients – including three types of cheese. But, the work is reportedly worth it in the end as the mac and cheese came out as one of the “top tastes” from the festival.

Click here to see the full recipe.

But if you’re still not on the fall-weather train, Disney released a recipe for its famous Dole Whip back in April that will let you hold on to those summer vibes for a little bit longer. And if you don’t want to make your own – and are 21 – this beer brand has an even simpler solution to sating those Disney dessert cravings.