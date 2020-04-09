Disney shares recipe for Dole Whip as an at-home treat

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fans not at Adventureland could only dream about Dole Whip – the fan-favorite Disney park staple -- until now.

Disneyland has released on its mobile app the official recipe on how to recreate the satisfying treat – and it only takes a few very easy to get ingredients (Enchanted Tiki Room, not included).

The frozen pineapple treat, as the park called it in its recipe, calls for ice cream, pineapple juice, and frozen pineapple.

The family-friendly theme park shared the recipe through a set of slides, Yahoo Lifestyle reported, that show how to make a single serving of the fruity dessert.

The recipe, as follows in full:

1 big scoop of ice cream

4 oz pineapple juice

2 cups frozen pineapple

Mix all ingredients and blend.

Disney previously shared how to make its churro bites. Only time will tell if the park will continue sending recipes to replicate its popular items.