Dad shocked after Freddie Mercury's face 'appears' in pork chop

A dad was left starstruck after the likeness of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury seemingly appeared – in his pork chop.

Derek Simms, 47, couldn't believe his eyes when he popped his $4.25 pork chop into a pan only to see the rock legend “appear” ten minutes later.

The father-of-two had been cooking dinner for himself and his wife Donna, 46, as a treat at their home in Blackpool, England.

In awe of his dinner resembling the late superstar, Simms took some photos before tucking in.

"I've never seen anything like it,” Simms, an engineer, said. "I've cooked a lot of things and lived a lot of years but I've never seen my food resemble a celebrity before.

"Before I served up I called over my wife and she clocked it straight away,” he went on. "We looked at it for a minute of two but we were both hungry so I ended up eating it.

"I know it's a bit silly but I've shown people and they said it's a dead ringer for Freddie,” Simms continued. “I'm a big fan. I never saw him live but I would have loved to.”

"I just don't know what else to say. It was a nice surprise,” he concluded.

This story was originally published by SWNS.