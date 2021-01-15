DC pizzeria feeds National Guard troops at Capitol building before Biden inauguration

Feed the troops.

D.C. pizza shop We The Pizza will be delivering hundreds of pies to National Guard Troops stationed at the U.S. Capitol Building days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday. The mini-chain joins a number of restaurants in the area willing to match customer donations with food for service members.

"Help feed the National Guard Troops in D.C. protecting our Democracy. These pizzas will be delivered to the National Guard at the Capitol Building," the restaurant posted on its donation page. "We are a community and will be working with other restaurants in the area to provide breakfast, lunch, and dinner so the troops have a variety."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The pie shop is joining several local restaurants, including Buffalo & Bergen, District Doughnuts and CHIKO, among others in the area, to match every pie or food item that is donated to the National Guard. A $12 donation feeds four troops, and up to $300 will feed 100 troops. Donations can be customized on the We The Pizza donor page.

Federal authorities have amplified security measures following the Jan. 6 riots, deploying 20,000 National Guard troops for the Jan. 20 inauguration.

Around 10,000 Guard members are expected to be in the nation’s capital by Saturday. Photos released earlier week have shown the troops resting on the marble floors of the Capitol building.

We the Pizza was called on by Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., and Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., asking for pies to be delivered to the troops, the pie shop said in an Instagram post. Both lawmakers were seen handing out pizzas to the men and women stationed.

CHEF JOSE ANDRES AFTER CAPITOL RIOTING FEEDS FIRST RESPONDERS

"We are so honored to serve the National Guard doing the important work of keeping our Capitol safe," We The People wrote online.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A number of D.C.-based chefs and restaurant owners have stepped up to feed police officers and first responders following the violent protests. Chef Jose Andres, the founder of The World Kitchen, sent over 100 pizzas following the attack on the Capitol cooking through the night to get food to responders at the scene in downtown D.C.