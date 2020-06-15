Customer pranks rude driver in McDonald's drive-thru: 'Plot twist'

This is why you should always be kind while waiting in line.

One Australian woman claims to have pranked a fellow McDonald’s customer who acted rudely while waiting to place a drive-thru order – by paying for the driver’s meal, and taking it herself.

In a now-viral screenshot that hit Twitter on Sunday, Facebook user Kristy Morton spilled the story in a Canberra-area group, News.com.au reports. The post and its unbelievable “plot twist” have since gone viral with over 4,500 likes and 700 shares, the Twitter sharer said.

MAN IN HORSE-DRAWN CARRIAGE KICKED OUT OF KFC DRIVE-THRU

“I was in a long McDonald’s drive-thru this morning and the young lady behind me honked her horn because I was taking too long to place my order,” Morton began. “I thought to myself 'Take the high road.' So when I paid for my food at the first window, I paid for both our orders.”

“The lad at the counter must have told her what I’d done as she leaned out the window, waved and mouthed ‘thank you’, obviously embarrassed I had repaid her rudeness with kindness,” she continued.

“So when I got to the second window I showed both receipts and took her food too. Now she has to go back to the end of the queue and start again.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In reply, commenters praised the snarky customer’s actions as “gold” and “incredible.”

"I laughed and I am not apologizing" one user said.

Hungry for more fast-food fun? Read up on the history of the drive-thru in America, a business that has boomed during the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE