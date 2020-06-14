Man in horse-drawn carriage kicked out of KFC drive-thru

Technically, a horse-drawn carriage is being driven, so it shouldn’t be out of place in a drive-thru.

A traveler in England says he was denied service at a KFC drive-thru because of the vehicle he was using. Apparently, horse-drawn carriages aren’t allowed to order from the window.

Ian Bell says a manager of the KFC came outside after Bell pulled into the drive-thru with his horse-drawn carriage, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. According to him, he was told he had to leave due to health and safety concerns for the other customers.

MAN NOTICES UNEXPECTED MESSAGE ON THE BOTTOM OF ARBY'S BAGS

Bell told SWNS, “I had lined up behind some cars and was about to order a Bargain Bucket when all of a sudden this manager came out and said 'you're not allowed through.’ I couldn't believe what I was hearing, I'd done nothing wrong. Jon Jon (the horse) was behaving himself, he was quiet as a lamb - he's a very well-behaved horse.”

Fortunately, other restaurants in the area were apparently more horse friendly.

"In the end, I had to go to McDonald's for a Big Mac,” Bell said. “No one there batted an eyelid, they didn't say anything to me at all, they just served me my food."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bell continued, “I think my treatment from KFC has been downright disgusting and discriminatory against people who use horse and carts. The horse and cart is a common way to get around where I'm from."

In a statement obtained by SWNS, a spokesperson for KFC reaffirmed that the company does not allow horse-drawn vehicles in the drive-thru due to health and safety concerns.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

According to Bell, this incident won’t stop him from driving the carriage around and he even joked that he’s going to try Burger King’s drive-thru to see what its policy on horses is.