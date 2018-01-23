Crispy Peanut Butter Bars

Did you know National Peanut Butter Day is coming up on January 24? If you’re a peanut butter fanatic, you’ll appreciate any excuse to eat more peanut butter. This recipe from JIF will get you in the spirit.

Cook Time:

Prep Time:25 min

Total Time:25 min

Servings: 8

Ingredients:

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup light corn syrup

1 cup Jif® Creamy Peanut Butter

2 cups crisp rice cereal

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/4 cups sifted powdered sugar

Preparation:

COMBINE sugar, corn syrup and salt in large glass bowl. Microwave about 3 minutes or until sugar is dissolved.

BLEND in peanut butter; stir in cereal. Pat evenly into buttered 11 x 7-inch pan.

MICROWAVE butter and brown sugar in small glass bowl 45 seconds or until melted. Add milk and vanilla. Stir in powdered sugar; beat until smooth.

SPREAD over peanut butter-cereal mixture. Chill until firm. Cut into small bars.