Couple leaves $2G tip for Chicago restaurant where they had their first date

A couple recently left a huge tip for a Chicago restaurant that is especially close to their hearts.

Club Lucky received the $2,000 tip on Friday and posted about it on Facebook Sunday.

According to the post, the couple that left the generous tip had their first date at Club Lucky more than 20 years ago. They have since returned every year at the same time and always sit at the same booth.

"WOW! WOW! WOW! WOW!" Club Lucky wrote on its post. "This guest had his first date with his now wife 20 years ago at Club Lucky on February 12. He has been coming back every year at same time, 7:30, same booth #46! We have given him a standing, permanent reso at this time every year!"

"We are honored to be a special part of this couple’s life and very VERY grateful for their generosity!" the restaurant added. "During this difficult time it instantly uplifted the spirits of our entire staff! We cannot thank you enough!"

The couple -- who wanted to stay anonymous -- also hinted at their annual tradition in a note on the receipt.

"Thank you for 20 years of good memories, excellent food and outstanding service," the customers wrote. "Cheers to many more."

The couple also asked that the $2,000 tip -- which was for a $137.33 meal -- be "split between your amazing staff."

The waiter who served the couple told WLS that he couldn’t believe the amount when he first saw the tip.

"You know, it almost makes you want to cry," Eddie Cruz told the station. "It's so heartwarming when people are that generous."