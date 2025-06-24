Costco shoppers rave about 'deliciously addictive' summer treat that's gone viral

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There's a new cake at Costco this summer – and members are raving about it.

The Kirkland Signature Peaches and Cream Bar Cake offers three layers of vanilla cake that are packed with peach compote and whipped cream.

Introduced to Costco warehouses in June, the cake also features white chocolate curls and peach glaze that are lathered on top of the dessert. It sells for $18.99.

On a Reddit community of 1.3 million Costco members, some people have offered their thoughts on the cake.

"It's good! Tasted like canned peaches, not peach candy flavor, which I appreciated," one user wrote. "Also, the frosting felt and tasted like whipped cream, not too sweet!"

"The peaches [ingredient] has a nice tang," another reviewer said. "Not too sweet. Reminds me of an Asian-style cake, but has a denser sponge. Sweet and tart and great for the summer."

"I was apprehensive the peach part would taste fake, but it's perfectly captured the sweet tang of stone fruit."

A third reviewer wrote that the cake is "very deliciously addictive." The person bought three so far this month, according to the post.

"It's got the perfect balance of cake, whipped icing & peach compote," the Redditor said.

Jacquelyne Devine, a content creator from Pennsylvania, spoke to Fox News Digital about the new offering. Devine posts under the handle @shopclubcostco and reviews Costco products. (See the video at the top of this article.)

The new cake is "one of Costco's best seasonal desserts," she told Fox News Digital.

"It's sweet, refreshing and such a great value at $18.99," she said. "It feels fancy enough to bring to a party, but also easy enough to polish off at home."

"I want to be buried in a casket made of these."

The mother of three also said that, in her household, the dessert was gone "within days."

"[We] are huge peach fans and we devoured it."

The reviews enticed customers who were intrigued by the combination of tartness and sweetness.

"I want to be buried in a casket made of these," one hungry customer said.

"Rest in Peach," another replied.

"Oh my ... I might actually buy this," another wrote.

"I'll look for that! I love desserts that are not too sweet," a different Costco user said.

One person offered a critical take, saying the cake did not evenly distribute the peaches and thus "was kinda bland."

"The whipped cream filling tasted a bit artificial," the critic added.

"The white chocolate shavings taste like old Easter 'chocolate.' The cake itself was fine and light, but might benefit from a soak of some kind."

The cake is one of many new offerings that Costco has introduced to members this summer.

The wholesaler recently began selling a new "Combo Calzone" for $6.99.

The meal is stuffed with pepperoni, sausage, cheese, onions, peppers, olives and mushrooms.

Costco also recently began selling a frozen strawberry lemonade drink , which is made with real fruit and no artificial flavors or colors. It costs $2.99.

Fox News Digital reached out to Costco for comment.

Fox News Digital's Max Bacall contributed to this report.