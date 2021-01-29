Upset with coronavirus protocol, women threw bricks at Atlanta Chick-fil-A drive-thru window, police say

Atlanta police are searching for three suspects accused of throwing bricks at the window of a Chick-fil-A drive thru, reportedly upset that the restaurant's dining room was closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Atlanta Police Department has released surveillance footage of a woman trying to enter a Chick-fil-A in Chastain Square on Monday night, before being turned away by an employee. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the woman became irate when the Chick-fil-A staffer said the dining room area was closed over COVID-19 protocol. The woman exited the restaurant, only to return moments later with a friend. The same staffer returned to explain the situation again, but the women walked past her.

The women allegedly started yelling at the restaurant staff, and were ordered to leave. The Chick-fil-A crew thought the would-be customers were gone – but not for long. From there, the women pulled up to the drive-thru in a white sedan and tried to climb inside, the employees told police.

"The females attempted to climb through the drive-thru window, but [were] stopped by employees," an officer wrote in an incident report.

As seen in a now-viral video footage shared to Instagram, a third suspect banged on the drive-thru window. Then, at least two bricks were thrown at the glass.

"The suspect females started to pick up cement bricks from nearby and throw them at the drive-thru window in an attempt to break the window," police wrote. "The window was not shattered completely, but did have noticeable cracks and damage."

Concerned Chick-fil-A workers backed away from the area and ran to make sure the restaurant’s doors were locked.

"You can't do that," Officer Anthony Grant told Fox 5 Atlanta of the brick-throwing bedlam. "It's brazen. It's uncalled for. It's just not the right thing to do."

No one inside the restaurant was injured during the incident, and the suspects fled by the time authorities arrived.

Now, police are offering a $2,000 reward, urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.