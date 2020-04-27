McDonald's location in England reopens as coronavirus drive-thru testing site

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Welcome to McDonald’s — can we please take your swab?

A Mickey D’s location in England has reopened as a drive-thru coronavirus testing center amid the global fight against the viral disease.

Though all of McDonald’s 1,270 restaurants in the United Kingdom have been temporarily closed since March 23, one branch in the city of Leicestershire reopened last week to test National Health Service (NHS) workers for the novel coronavirus, The Sun reports.

“Exactly a month ago, McDonald’s across the U.K. closed for the first time ever as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19,” a spokesperson said.

“Despite restaurants remaining closed, employees and franchisees have continued serving their local communities and supporting national organizations, helping those that need it the most.”

Now, the private health care company DHU Healthcare will test NHS employees at the Golden Arches’ Meridian Business Park location for COVID-19, by appointment only.

As of Monday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected 154,032 people in the U.K. and claimed the lives of 20,732 others.