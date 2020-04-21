McDonald's giving health care workers, first responders free 'Thank You meals' during pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

McDonald’s is saying “thank you” to first responders, medical professionals and other essential workers.

The fast-food chain announced Tuesday that it would be providing health care workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics with free “Thank You Meals” starting April 22 through May 5.

The special meals will be available at no cost for those in uniform, or those with valid ID, during breakfast, lunch or dinner at participating locations nationwide, the hamburger chain confirmed in a press release.

Each of the “Thank You Meals” will be served in the “iconic Happy Meal box” and willl come with a choice of sandwich — an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit for breakfast, or a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets or Filet-O-Fish for lunch and dinner — along with a drink and side, as well as a written appreciation note.

“Emergency physicians and other health care workers on the frontlines are spending hours a day on their feet, often missing meals in their efforts to care for their patients,” said Dr. William Jaquis, President of The American College of Emergency Physicians, via the press release. “McDonald’s Thank You Meal is a much appreciated gesture for those risking their lives each day to take a break with a hot meal amidst the turbulence.”

To keep its own employees safe, McDonald’s, which has stayed open for drive-thru and take-out services during the pandemic, said the company has implemented 50 new safety measures, including a questionnaire and temperature checks.