Crispy air fryer chicken wings with hot honey: Try the recipe

Alea Chappell of trendgredient.com says she's always had three requirements for her chicken wing recipe: "it had to be crispy, it had to be flavorful, and it had to be easy to make."

The resultant recipe certainly checks all the boxes.

"I love this recipe for game days because it is very easy to adjust to meet the needs of your game day crowd. If you are cooking for a large group, air fry your wings in batches," Chappell recommends. "Keep your freshly air-fried wings in a warm oven, and then toss all the cooked wings in the hot honey sauce at the same time."

Trendgredient’s Crispy Air Fryer Chicken Wings with Hot Honey

Serves 2 (one dozen wings)

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

2 lbs. chicken wings, trimmed

¾ cup honey

1 7 oz. can chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. coarsely ground black pepper

4 tbsp. unsalted butter

Salt, to taste (to season wings)

Optional: Ranch dressing, queso fresco, chopped flat-leaf parsley

Instructions:

In a saucepan over medium-low heat, combine honey, 1 whole chipotle pepper (with seeds), 3-4 tsp. adobo sauce, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. While the mixture is heating slowly, work on the chicken wings. Pat chicken wings dry with a paper towel and season both sides with salt, to taste. Place wings in the air fryer in one layer. No need to add additional oil—the wings will provide enough fat for the air frying process. Air fry chicken wings for 10 minutes at 360 °F. Using tongs, flip the chicken wings over and air fry for another 10 minutes at 360 °F. For extra crispy wings, cook for 5 additional minutes at 390 °F. Wings are done when they reach an internal temperature of 165 °F. While your chicken wings are cooking, add butter to the mixture on the stove and stir. Once the butter is melted, strain sauce into a large bowl, using a fine-mesh strainer. This process will remove the seeds and the whole chipotle pepper. When the wings are fully cooked, toss them in the sauce, making sure to coat the wings completely. Garnish and serve immediately. I like to garnish with a drizzle of ranch dressing, crumbled queso fresco, and a sprinkle of flat-leaf parsley.