Cookie deals for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Food holidays are a tasty excuse to indulge in freebies at neighborhood eateries and bakeries -- and the latest edible celebration is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Wednesday.

And there’s nothing half-baked about these promotions – here’s where to stock up on deals and free cookies ahead of the food holiday.

Insomnia Cookies

Sweets aficionados can get a free chocolate chunk cookie when they buy something in-stores or online with the code CHUNKS>CHIPS on Wednesday at this beloved chain, the company said on Twitter.

Nestlé Cafe

Nestlé Cafe locations will give away a dozen free cookies with the purchase of a dozen cookies in a buy one get one deal, the chain announced on Facebook. The deal will be available for delivery online and in stores.

Jacques Torres

Chocolatier Jacques Torres is cooking up a buy one get one 50% promotion on its chocolate chip-inspired offerings, including chocolate chip cookies, ice cream sandwiches and more in-stores and online.

Tiff’s Treats

This Southern bakery with 65 locations is offering up its fresh baked cookies for $12 per dozen all day on August 4th. It’s also giving customers a chance to win 100 free cookie dozens when users follow its social media channels through Sunday, August 8th.

The first 100 followers to redeem the code will get a dozen free cookies.