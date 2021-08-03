Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE
Published

Cookie deals for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Insomnia, Jacques Torres and more cookie and chocolate retailers are offering promotions and freebies on Aug. 4

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 3 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 3

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Summer is getting a little sweeter. 

Food holidays are a tasty excuse to indulge in freebies at neighborhood eateries and bakeries --  and the latest edible celebration is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Wednesday.

 National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day kicks off on Wednesday.

 National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day kicks off on Wednesday. (iStock)

And there’s nothing half-baked about these promotions – here’s where to stock up on deals and free cookies ahead of the food holiday. 

Insomnia Cookies

Sweets aficionados can get a free chocolate chunk cookie when they buy something in-stores or online with the code CHUNKS>CHIPS on Wednesday at this beloved chain, the company said on Twitter. 

 Nestlé Cafe

Nestlé Cafe locations will give away a dozen free cookies with the purchase of a dozen cookies in a buy one get one deal, the chain announced on Facebook. The deal will be available for delivery online and in stores. 

Jacques Torres 

Chocolatier Jacques Torres is cooking up a buy one get one 50% promotion on its chocolate chip-inspired offerings, including chocolate chip cookies, ice cream sandwiches and more in-stores and online. 

HOW TO MAKE FROZEN HONEY, TIKTOK'S HOTTEST SUMMER TREAT

Tiff’s Treats

This Southern bakery with 65 locations is offering up its fresh baked cookies for $12 per dozen all day on August 4th. It’s also giving customers a chance to win 100 free cookie dozens when users follow its social media channels through Sunday, August 8th.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

 The first 100 followers to redeem the code will get a dozen free cookies. 

 