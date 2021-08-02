How to make frozen honey, TikTok's hottest summer treat

Frozen honey is hot this summer.

While honey may be a cold-weather ingredient fit for a soothing hot toddy or common cold remedy, the TikTok crowd has turned it into a popsicle-like sweet treat.

A TikToker by the name of Davey RZ dreamt up the idea to freeze honey in a bottle and eat it like a handheld popsicle. It didn’t take long for the food trend to take off with more than 220 million views under the hashtag #FrozenHoney.

Making this frozen treat comes easy. Users simply pour honey into a water bottle, toss it in the freezer and let it sit for around two to three hours until it takes on a gelatinous texture. Then, the sweet stuff squeezes out of the tube and can be eaten like a popsicle, videos show.

‘OLYMPIC RINGS FRUIT PLATTER’ WILL WIN GOLD MEDALS AT YOUR WATCH PARTY: TRY THE RECIPE

Other iterations of the trend show eaters experimenting with different food flavorings and powdered drink mixes.

The verdict? The ice pop-like treat is a little on the sweet side, users say.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"I recommend but it’s really sweet," TikTok-er @glossybearss described after experimenting the DIY food project to followers.