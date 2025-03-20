Coffee costs a content creator more than $340: 'Got goosebumps'

A content creator in England forked out £265 – which equates to about $340 in U.S. dollars – on a single cup of coffee, then shared his true feelings about it on social media.

Carmie Sellitto, 26, was in London when he stumbled upon a luxury coffee shop, as news agency SWNS reported.

Sellitto expected an expensive cup but was stunned when he spotted Japan Typica Natural coffee on the menu for a staggering £265, which came out to about $343 and change. (See the video at the top of this article.)

Made from Typica beans, a Japanese variety of Arabica beans, the drink is thought to be one of Britain's most expensive coffee drinks, SWNS reported.

Sellitto ordered the drink despite its hefty price.

He said that in the end, he couldn't tell the difference between his expensive brew and his friend's £4 ($5.18) iced latte.

"The waiter even made a joke, saying, 'Make sure you don't mix them up' and started laughing," Sellitto told Fox News Digital.

"That really made me feel overwhelmed because I thought, ‘Imagine if I accidentally drank the wrong one.’"

Sellitto said he "got goosebumps" once he started drinking it.

"I couldn't tell if it was because it was really that good or just the fact that I had just spent £265 on it," he told Fox News Digital.

In his video review, Sellitto was critical of the coffee.

"It didn't even taste like coffee," he said.

"It tasted like some sort of fruit."

By the time he had finished it, Sellitto said he was "really disappointed" in the whole experience.

"As the ice started to melt, the drink got weaker and weaker, and by the end, it just didn't taste as rich as when I first started drinking it," Sellitto told Fox News Digital.

"That kind of took away from the experience a bit."

In the end, he rated it five out of 10.

He told SWNS that he "wouldn't buy it again."

"I honestly think I can make better coffee than that," he said.