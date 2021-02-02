Chipotle’s tomato salsa recipe revealed on TikTok in time for Super Bowl

Chipotle Mexican Grill is prepping its 1.4 million TikTok followers for the Super Bowl with the chain’s famous tomato salsa.

The fast-casual restaurant shared an instructional video on how its social media fans can make a fresh batch of tomato salsa in the comfort of their own homes. And it made sure to do so in the trendy, text-to-speech style video that has dominated TikTok as of late.

CHIPOTLE TO AIR FIRST SUPER BOWL AD, HIGHLIGHTING LOCAL FARMERS

A computerized voice instructs Chipotle’s TikTok followers to chop red onions, jalapenos and cilantro while throwing in a few jokes along the way.

The chopped ingredients can be added to a bowl of diced tomatoes. Next, home chefs can add both lemon and lime juice and salt.

CHIPOTLE TO TEST OUT CARSIDE DELIVERY AT CERTAIN CALIFORNIA LOCATIONS

When that is all together, the contents of the bowl can be mixed thoroughly. Or as Chipotle puts it: "Mix it all together. Mix mix mixy mix mix."

The video, which looks like it is targeted at TikTok’s Gen Z and millennial audience, appears to be a moderate success on the app.

CHIPOTLE INTRODUCES CAULIFLOWER RICE NATIONWIDE FOR A LIMITED TIME

Five hours after the video was posted to TikTok on Tuesday, Chipotle’s video garnered more than 23,900 likes and hundreds of comments and shares.

Most users shared they were tickled at the text-to-speech voiceover’s mispronunciation of jalapeno in the comments section.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another TikToker requested Chipotle release its corn salsa recipe, which the chain already shared in July.

Throughout the pandemic, Chipotle has kept its customers engaged with its brand through social media. The national chain has used recipe videos of select menu staples as a way to pique people’s interest, including its cilantro and lime white rice and guacamole.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Chipotle’s latest salsa recipe video comes six days before Super Bowl Sunday. The brand is making its Super Bowl commercial debut with a TV ad spot focused on highlighting local farmers.