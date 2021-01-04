Expand / Collapse search
Chipotle introduces cauliflower rice nationwide for a limited time

Mexican-inspired chain tested out cilantro-lime cauliflower rice over the summer

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
Chipotle Mexican Grill is finally launching its cauliflower rice in the U.S. and Canada.

The fast casual restaurant chain had tested its cilantro-lime cauliflower rice over the summer and is now releasing the plant-based menu item for a limited time, according to the company.

CHIPOTLE TESTING CAULIFLOWER RICE AS CONSUMERS LOOK FOR HEALTHIER MENU ITEMS

Chipotle’s cauliflower rice is grilled and seasoned with hand-chopped cilantro, lime and salt, which is similar to the restaurant’s brown and white rice options, minus the bay leaves and lemon juice and higher calorie grain.

A single serving of its cauliflower rice is around 40 calories compared to the 210 calories its customers usually get from a single serving of brown or white rice, according to Chipotle.

The cilantro-lime cauliflower rice also has "4 grams of net carbs per serving," according to Chipotle’s press release.

CHIPOTLE ADDS TORTILLA FEE FOR BURRITO BOWLS, TWITTER REACTS DISAPPROVINGLY

Cauliflower rice can be added to burritos and burrito bowls, tacos, salads and kid’s meals. It is also cooked to fit in with Chipotle’s diet-focused lifestyle bowls, which can be ordered ready-made or modified to a customer’s liking.

So far, the cauliflower rice has been included in 4 new lifestyle bowls, which are compatible with vegan, vegetarian, Keto or Whole30 diets.

CHIPOTLE REVEALS RECIPE FOR WHITE RICE IN VIRAL VIDEO: 'IT'S ACTUALLY PRETTY EASY'

"Chipotle fans have been craving more plant-powered, better-for-you options that align with the latest health trends and emphasize the benefits of real food," said Chipotle’s Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt, in a statement. "That's why we are thrilled to offer Cauliflower Rice nationally and help our fans achieve their diet or lifestyle goals."

Starting Jan. 4, Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering cilantro-lime cauliflower rice in the U.S. and Canada for a limited time. (Chipotle Mexican Grill)

Opting for a filling plant-based option won’t come cheap, either. Chipotle is charging $2 extra for its cauliflower rice compared its regular brown or white rice options.

The cilantro-lime cauliflower rice was tested in Denver and in parts of Wisconsin, according to a press release Chipotle issued in July.

Since then, the brand’s competitors have taken note of the trendy plant-based alternative.

Qdoba Mexican Eats launched a cauliflower mash option nationwide last month while El Pollo Loco announced it would be adding a cilantro lime cauliflower rice option close to the end of 2020.

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.