Chipotle shares recipe for its tortilla chips in popular video

It’s about time.

Chipotle, the fast casual chain, who has been spending quarantine letting its fans in on recipe secrets – like how it makes its “pretty easy” cilantro lime rice (hint: it’s literally just what its name suggests), as well as its popular guacamole.

However, it’s taken five months since releasing its guacamole recipe for it to finally follow-up with a chip how-to. Seems the brand finally realized its fans needed a vessel to funnel all that guacamole into their faces.

On the brand’s TikTok page, which is has so cleverly renamed is Chi-vote-le to encourage voting, it showed how to make its signature tortilla chips.

If you can manage to listen to the minute-ish-long video with someone chomping in your ear the entire time, you’ll find making chips is very simple.

You just need to cut up corn tortillas into chip shape, fry them in hot oil “for about 50 seconds,” squeeze half a lime and then add a “liberal” amount of salt. Then repeat the last two steps one more time. And enjoy.

Optional to eat your homemade Chipotle chips and guac while literally wearing its “Chips and Guac” slides.