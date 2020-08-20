Chipotle reveals recipe for white rice in viral video: 'It's actually pretty easy'

Now that’s some nice rice.

Chipotle has released the recipe for its signature white rice in a now-viral tutorial video that has received a whopping 6.8 million views on TikTok.

The fast-casual chain recently revealed official instructions for preparing the menu staple, in a quick clip that hit the video sharing platform last week.

Narrated by spooky singing in the background, an employee began by cooking up a giant vat of rice. Then, the worker mixed lime juice into a bowl of cilantro, pouring in the rice and adding a dash of salt.

From there, they scooped the spiced-up rice into a smaller metal container, which customers will recognize from ordering at the counter of the Mexican grill.

“It’s actually pretty easy!" someone exclaimed at the end of the clip, which has since received over 1.5 million likes and more than 14,000 comments.

“Chipotle understands us,” one fan declared, as another agreed that the chain “knows what’s up.”

A critic, meanwhile, was skeptical of the sodium serving; rice is a popular base for Chipotle’s bowls and burritos.

“Chipotle you need to chill with the salt,” they urged.

Other jokesters, too, were distracted by the recipe entirely because of the eerie background music.

“This audio hurts,” one wrote.

“This audio gave me a panic attack,” one confessed.

“Are the employees OK?” another wondered.

When reached for comment on the viral video, an executive for the chain shared the following statement with Fox News on Thursday:



"We’ve found previous success in giving our fans an inside look into how their favorite Chipotle recipes are made with real ingredients that people already have in their homes," said Tressie Lieberman, Vice President, Digital Marketing and Off-Premise at Chipotle. "Our executive chef made headlines this summer for showcasing Chipotle’s beloved guac as well as corn salsa recipes."

"Integrating unexpected twists like narration or original sound resonates with TikTok users and allows us to have some fun and engage with fans on the platform."