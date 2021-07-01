Barbecue chicken drumsticks smothered in chipotle-beer barbecue sauce for July 4: Recipe

A Fourth of July celebration isn’t complete with some form of barbecue. Thankfully, this recipe is here to help.

The "BBQ Chicken Drumsticks with Chipotle-Beer BBQ Sauce," from food blog Chef de Home, is an easy way to impress guests this summer.

Savita Verma of Chef de Home, told Fox News her sauce is "sweet and smoky" and "comes together quick."

"[It] has such bold beer and chipotle flavor that you will start making BBQ Sauce at home," she said in an email.

To make it yourself, here’s the "BBQ Chicken Drumsticks with Chipotle-Beer BBQ Sauce" recipe, from Chef de Home.

Ingredients

Chipotle and Beer BBQ Sauce

3 ½ ounces chipotle in adobo

1 ½ cups amber lager beer

1 ½ cups tomato ketchup

2 cloves of garlic, slightly smashed

1 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce

½ cup red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon onion powder

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup sugar

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon Kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

BBQ Chicken Drumsticks

3 pounds chicken (about 8-10 chicken drumsticks)

1 ½ cups BBQ sauce

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

Salt and black pepper

Oil spray (to coat the grill)

Instructions

Chipotle and Beer BBQ Sauce

1. Combine all ingredients of BBQ sauce in a deep, non-reactive pan.

2. Bring to boil then simmer at low-medium heat, uncovered for 30 minutes. At this stage use an immersion blender to blend chipotle and garlic into the sauce and make a smooth puree.

3. Return to heat and continue to simmer for another 10 minutes or until sauce has thick deep dark color. Remove in a container. Use immediately or keep remaining sauce refrigerated for later use. BBQ Chicken Drumsticks will need about 1 to 1 ½ cup sauce. Sauce will stay good in refrigerator for 1-2 months.

BBQ Chicken Drumsticks

4. Pat dry chicken drumsticks with paper towel. Season chicken with salt, fresh ground black pepper and smoked paprika.

5. For indoor grilling, heat grill pan until hot and smoking. For outdoor grilling, preheat the gas/charcoal grill. Coat grill with oil spray. Place the chicken drumsticks on grill with fatty/meat side down. That quick sear sizzle sound is what we are looking for. Reduce the heat to medium, then continue to grill for 15 minutes, then turn and cook other side for another 15 minutes.

6. Five minutes before finishing cooking, brush generous coating of Chipotle-beer BBQ sauce on all sides.

7. Continue cooking until chicken is fully cooked of until instant thermometer inserted in fat part of chicken registers 170 F. After grilling 30 minutes, I finished chicken in 375 oven for 7 minutes, to ensure fully cooking. If cooking outdoors on a gas/charcoal grill, transfer chicken to less-heat side of grill until it is cooked fully.

8. Transfer BBQ chicken to serving platter and slather a few more tablespoons of BBQ sauce for extra fresh flavor.