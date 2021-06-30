This Fourth of July icebox cake recipe is a refreshing dessert for summer celebrations

The Fourth of July weekend is just around the corner and if you’re looking for a delicious dessert to make for your upcoming celebration, look no further.

Lily Ernst, of the food blog Little Sweet Baker, shared a sneak peek of her recipe, "4th of July Icebox Cake" with Fox News.

The easy-to-make icebox cake is filled with layers of fruit, graham crackers and a special cream filling and can last up to three days in the fridge, according to the Little Sweet Baker blog post.

In an email to Fox, Ernst describes the no-bake recipe as "cool and refreshing with it’s layers of softened graham crackers, luscious cream filling, and fresh berries."

"I love this recipe because not only is it a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, it's also easy to make and can be made in advance," Ernst told Fox. "And the red, white and blue colors make it perfect for July 4th."

To make it yourself, here’s the 4th of July Icebox Cake recipe, from Little Sweet Baker.

Ingredients

1 box graham crackers

1 package cream cheese, softened

2 packages instant vanilla pudding mix

2 ½ cups cold milk

¾ cup heavy cream

2 cups sliced strawberries

2 cups blueberries

Instructions

1. You start by beating the heavy cream to stiff peaks. Set aside.

2. Then you combine a block of cream cheese with the instant vanilla pudding mix.

3. Slowly mix in the milk.

4. Fold in the whipped cream until the mixture is combined.

For more instructions on how to layer the cake, please visit Little Sweet Baker's website. Lily Ernst features other tasty summer desserts on her website that you'll want to try.

