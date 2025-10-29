Chili's yields to customer pressure over beloved queso removal after weeks of complaints

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chili's is walking back a controversial decision about its queso offerings after a customer uproar of several weeks erupted on social media.

On Oct. 7, the chain began rolling out its new Southwestern Queso at the expense of two similar menu items: the Skillet Beef and White Skillet Queso.

Earlier in October, the restaurant told Fox News Digital the new dish is made using American and cheddar cheeses "with fire-roasted green chilies, onions and a hint of lime for bold, craveable flavor."

But for weeks, fans have been lamenting the loss, writing that Chili's made an error by removing some of its most popular appetizers.

"Hey @Chilis, I'm not a big complain-on-social-media guy, but the fact that you took your skillet queso off the menu is a national DISGRACE," one person wrote in an X post that garnered nearly 8,000 likes.

"You'll never be able to convince me the new replacement is better," another person said. "I CANNOT FORGIVE YOU FOR THIS, MY HEART IS BROKEN."

Fortunately for the disappointed customers, the restaurant giant was quick to respond.

In a humorous Instagram post on Monday, Chili's wrote, "We tried to killet, but you love the skillet."

"OKAY WE HEAR YOU, and we hate when y'all are mad at us," the post read. "We're working on bringing Skillet Queso back to Chili's very soon. Stay tuned for a date.​"

"Never do this to us again, or we're totally breaking up forever."

Fans were quick to forgive the casual dining franchise in the post's comments section.

"Genius marketing once again! I knew it was never going away!" one person wrote.

"Best news I've ever heard!! We can go back now!" another said.

"You can't take Skillet Queso away, that's like a staple from you guys," a third Instagram user said. "Never do this to us again, or we're totally breaking up forever."

A Chili's spokesperson told Fox News Digital the chain is "working to get Skillet Beef Queso back into restaurants, and will share an update as soon as we can."

The official did not say whether Chili's would bring back the White Skillet option.

The quesos were not the only popular items that Chili's axed from its menu.

"A big part of Chili's DNA is listening to guests, and after hearing from many of our long-term guests about their love for the original Skillet Beef Queso, we've decided there's still room for two quesos on the menu," the spokesperson said.

"So, we're bringing it back alongside our new Southwestern Queso, which is here to stay — offering guests the choice and craveable menu items they love and expect from Chili's."

Notable removals include the Kids Pepperoni Pizza and Kids Cheese Quesadillas, as well as the Mini Molten dessert — which users on Reddit were upset about.

"Now that they are taking the quesadilla off, they have taken everything my son would eat off the menu," one Redditor said earlier this month. "First the oranges, then the corn on the cob, and now the quesadilla."

"I'm not letting my kid have a full Molten, that's way too much," another chimed in. "The Mini Molten was perfect for the two of us to share."