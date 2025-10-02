Chili's menu changes spark online outrage as diners 'confused' by decision

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chili's is axing some popular items from its kids' and dessert menus – while also rolling out a new offering aimed at keeping customers satisfied.

In late September, customers in the Reddit community r/Chilis expressed concern after a user leaked a photo that appeared to reveal the casual dining chain's new menu.

Notable removals include the Kids Pepperoni Pizza and Kids Cheese Quesadillas, as well as the Mini Molten dessert.

AMERICAN SEAFOOD CHAIN IS BETTING BIG ON NOSTALGIA AND BARGAINS TO WIN BACK DINERS

The changes drew mostly negative reactions from the community.

"No more kids quesadillas! That's my daughter's fav!" one Redditor lamented. "Can they bring back the chocolate shake lol I'm craving one."

"Now that they are taking the quesadilla off, they have taken everything my son would eat off of the menu," another customer said. "First the oranges, then the corn on the cob and now the quesadilla."

Others were focused on the Mini Molten, which they described as an ideal dessert due to its small portion size.

"I'm not letting my kid have a full Molten, that's way too much," one user wrote. "The Mini Molten was perfect for the two of us to share."

COSTCO SHOPPERS BUZZING OVER SEPTEMBER ARRIVALS, FROM 'WILD' OFFERINGS TO 'GREAT VALUE' FAVORITES

"No more Mini Molten??? My daughter will be devastated," another said. "She loved having her 'own' dessert."

Others were perplexed as to why Chili's would remove the kid's quesadilla, considering that it's a simple dish to make.

"It is literally two tortillas baked with cheese. They don't even fry them."

"Yeah I'm really confused on that," one person wrote. "We have tortillas and we have cheese. Why would they discontinue it?"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"It is literally two tortillas baked with cheese," another chimed in. "They don't even fry them."

Fox News Digital confirmed the news with a Chili's spokesperson, who said the changes were part of a streamlining process.

"As part of our ongoing simplification efforts, we are removing Mini Moltens in favor of full-sized portions, and will also be eliminating Kids Pepperoni Pizza and Kids Cheese Quesadillas," the spokesperson said.

MORE FROM FOX NEWS LIFESTYLE

"Kids Cheese Pizza will remain as an option on Chili's kids menu."

The chain will begin rolling out its new Southwestern Queso on Oct. 7, the spokesperson said.

The Southwestern Queso will replace Chili's Skillet Beef and White Skillet Quesos. It is crafted using "American and cheddar cheeses with fire-roasted green chilies, onions and a hint of lime for bold, craveable flavor," per the company.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

My Chili's members can receive a free portion of the new queso from Oct. 7 to Oct. 21, limited to one per member.