Chili's offering rib-scented candles in latest delivery promotion

Another day, another odd-scented offering from a major restaurant chain.

Perhaps taking a page out of Jimmy Dean’s or even KFC’s playbook, Chili’s is offering customers the chance to win a “baby back ribs-scented candle” as part of its latest delivery promotion.

The restaurant chain, which originally launched its delivery options in June, has delivered to 1.7 million users, Chili's said in a press release on Wednesday. In celebration, Chili’s is offering free delivery to anyone who orders through the restaurant's website or app through Nov. 19.

But that’s not all.

Those who “share their experience” with Chili’s delivery by uploading a photo of their meals on social media and tagging Chili’s in the post will be eligible for a “starter pack” containing the rib-scented candle, as well as a doormat, TV tray, trivia card game and a chip bag clip.

"We get it. Our guests don't always have the time or want to leave the comfort of their homes. I deeply understand because I love being on the couch with my boys in my jammies binge-watching TV," said Ellie Doty, senior vice president and chief marketing officer. "And that's exactly why you need a #ChilisMyHouse starter pack in your life.”

In addition to its starter packs -- which will be doled out to “randomly chosen” social media users -- Chili’s will host a “Chili’s My House” sweepstakes, which will reward one My Chili’s Rewards member with a “Chilified” room in their home.

In other words, Chili’s will come by and deck out a room with flourishes that may include “new furnishings, potted greenery, custom art and/or furnishings, new paint/wall coverings and/or window dressing, new accessories, new rugs [and/or] lighting swap-outs,” according to the sweepstakes’ website.

The deadline to enter the "Chili's My House" sweepstakes is Nov. 14.