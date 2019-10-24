Chick-fil-A giving everyone in Utah free chicken sandwiches as part of 'Fowl Play' promotion

The Beehive State is turning into the Chicken Sandwich State, after Steven Adams of the Oklahoma City Thunder missed two free throws in the fourth quarter during the NBA season opener against the Utah Jazz. The misses earned everyone in Utah a free chicken sandwich.

The free food is part of Chick-fil-A’s seasonlong promise to award free chicken to the entire state of Utah if an opposing team misses two free throws in a row in the fourth quarter, Business Insider reported.

Unbelievably, it happened in the first game of the season on Wednesday, effectively earning everyone in Utah — everyone that has the Chick-fil-A app, that is — the free grub.

This is not the first time Chick-fil-A has partnered with sports franchises to offer free food. Previously, the Atlanta-based chain partnered with the Miami Heat and offered a free sandwich to anyone who wore an “authentic Heat jersey” to a participating location.

Patrons in Utah will be able to claim their sandwiches via the app beginning Thursday.