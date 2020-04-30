Chick-fil-A to introduce Chicken Parmesan Meal Kits nationwide amid coronavirus lockdowns

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sometimes, people need more than just a sandwich or a burger.

After testing the concept in 2018, Chick-fil-A is bringing meal prep kits to participating locations nationwide. The move comes after the chain's restaurants were forced to shut down their dining rooms due to the coronavirus pandemic. With grocery stores also facing challenges due to panic-buying and social-distancing regulations, Chick-fil-A says the meals will also address challenges customers may be facing at dinner time.

Chick-fil-A will offer Chicken Parmesan Meal Kits “as early as May 4,” according to a press release. The kit not only includes the necessary ingredients (including two Original Chick-fil-A Chicken filets, pasta, cheese and sauce) but also step-by-step instructions for preparing the meal.

“Our guests are currently experiencing unique challenges, which is why we’re proud to offer the Chicken Parmesan Meal Kit as an easy way for them to enjoy a delicious meal from the safety and comfort of home," said Ben Bolling, menu and packaging program lead at Chick-fil-A. "Our easy-to-prepare, dinnertime solution provides Chick-fil-A customers with all the ingredients needed for a homecooked meal and all they have to do is simply visit a Chick-fil-A drive-thru or have a Chicken Parmesan Meal Kit delivered right to their front door.”

Chick-fil-A’s senior culinary lead, Stuart Tracy, said that the meal kits received a positive response during the initial 2018 test run. Noting that guests need “convenient mealtime options” during this time, he said the company was “thrilled” to offer the kits.

“We hope that providing a dinner option for guests who are ordering lunch with us will help make mealtime decisions easier,” Tracy said. “The goal is to deliver the joy of cooking without added stress, and the recipe is simple enough that even the kids can help!”