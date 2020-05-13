McDonald's reveals plan for reopening dining rooms, Play Places will remain closed

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

McDonald’s is joining the ranks of companies revealing plans for reopening.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, McDonald’s closed the dining rooms to its corporate-owned stores in mid-March. Since then, the fast-food chain has been serving customers via drive-thru, takeout and delivery options.

In an open letter posted to its website, McDonald’s USA president Joe Erlinger explained, “Since the pandemic began, my team and I have been meeting three times a day to evaluate and adjust our plans while also adopting best practices from our franchisees and global markets. To date, we have implemented nearly 50 process changes in restaurants and increased training for restaurant crews. Now, as cities and states begin to ease restrictions, we are moving thoughtfully and judiciously with guidance provided by local authorities.”

STEAK 'N SHAKE PERMANENTLY CLOSES NEARLY 10 PERCENT OF ITS RESTAURANTS AMID CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

The letter goes on to reveal new procedures and training that the company is implementing and will be using as a “set of nationwide standards for operations across all 14,000 U.S. McDonald’s locations.” Each restaurant will have to implement these procedures and training before reopening its dining rooms.

The new standards will include accommodating social distancing by eliminating some tables and seating areas, more frequent cleaning of high touch surfaces, closing Play Places and modifying beverage procedures for dine-in customers.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

McDonald’s locations will also continue to require that employees wear masks/face coverings and gloves. They will be providing masks for customers in areas where they are required.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The letter concludes by providing a list of procedures or practices that may be new to customers when the McDonald’s dining rooms open. This includes signs placed on the floors and walls to help ensure social distancing and markings on seats to show which are available for use. Also, guests dining in will have their food delivered to their table by a McDonald’s employee.