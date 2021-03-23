Chick-fil-A testing new milkshake in Salt Lake City

Nothing salty about this sweet-treat trial.

Chick-fil-A is testing a new seasonal milkshake flavor at select locations in Salt Lake City, for a limited time this spring.

From Monday through April 24, the chicken chain is serving a Butterscotch Crumble Milkshake at participating restaurants in the Utah capital. Topped with blondie crumbles and a healthy dash of whipped cream, the new butterscotch milkshake is said to pair perfectly with waffle fries for a sweet and salty combo, according to Chick-fil-A.

"Our guests let us know that they love seasonal milkshakes," Beth Hefner from the Chick-fil-A menu development team said in a news release. "We are excited to test another seasonal milkshake and hope Salt Lake City customers enjoy this delicious blend of butterscotch-flavored syrup, Icedream dessert, and blondie crumbles."

Revealing why the Utah hub was chosen as the "lucky city" for the milkshake trial, Chick-fil-A said that customers in Salt Lake City ordered over 1.5 million milkshakes in 2020, and drink more milkshakes, on average, than customers nationwide, per percentage of sales.

"Since locals in Utah’s capital seem to love both signature and seasonal milkshake flavors, we know they will take their taste-testing role very seriously," Chick-fil-A joked.

The butterscotch beverage will be available through April 24 in select Salt Lake City restaurants, but only for as long as supplies last.

Outside of the Beehive State, jealous Chick-fil-A fans can try consoling themselves with the chicken chain’s bottled signature sauces, sales of which have been recently expanded to more supermarkets across the country.