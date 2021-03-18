Chick-fil-A expands sales of bottled sauces at stores across US

Fast-food fanatics know the right dip can make all the difference, and Chick-fil-A is bringing the heat by expanding sales of its bottled, signature sauces at stores across the country.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the chicken chain confirmed to Fox News that the 16-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce have recently been stocked in more retailers across the nation. Starting this month, the savory sauces are available for purchase at select retailers – including Walmart, Publix, HEB, Winn-Dixie, Food Lion and Harris Teeter – in Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

The bottled sauces made their debut in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi last year, marking the restaurant’s first retail endeavor.

Whether fans use the sauces to drizzle, dunk or marinate, it’s all for a good cause. The restaurant is donating 100% of the royalties from each bottle of sauce sold in a retail store to its Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative, which helps employees fund and pursue a college education. Since the Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauces hit select retailers last spring, their proceeds have helped fund over 400 scholarships for staffers, the spokesperson said.

"Restaurant Team Members go above and beyond every day to care for our guests and the communities they serve," L.J. Yankosky, senior director of Innovation and New Ventures at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement. "We're thrilled that every 16-ounce bottled sauce purchased from a participating retailer will help provide additional scholarship opportunities to Team Members, who are a key ingredient to our restaurant experience."

In other good news, customers feeling "hangry" that the sauces aren’t yet sold won’t even have to wait too long to get their fix. Later this spring, the duo of dips "will become available in states nationwide," the Chick-fil-A spokesperson said.

In the meantime, fans in states where 16-ounce bottled sauces aren’t yet available can purchase 8-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A’s signature sauces at select restaurants nationwide. Available flavors currently include Chick-fil-A, Polynesian, Barbeque, Honey Mustard and Garden Herb Ranch.