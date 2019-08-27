McDonald’s employee defends dragging customer out by his feet: 'He threw the french fry in my face'

Former McDonald’s employees are speaking out after a viral video appeared to show a customer being dragged out of a restaurant in Philadelphia.

The footage shows an employee grab the man by his feet and drag him towards the door while several other employees watch. The manager, however, claims that the footage doesn’t tell the whole story.

The incident occurred at a McDonald’s in Center City in Philadelphia last Thursday, Fox 29 reports. The video, which was uploaded to Twitter, doesn’t show how the incident began. It does, however, show an employee dragging the man to the door by his feet and forcefully telling him to get up.

Customers can be heard describing the behavior as “assault.”

When the footage first surfaced, McDonald’s claimed that they were investigating the incident and said the employees were temporarily suspended, 6 ABC reported.

Now, Fox 29 is reporting that three of the employees were fired.

Casim Hill, who claims to be the employee shown dragging the man, told Fox 29, “I was shocked when I woke up, about 30-40 phone calls talking about I'm on the news.”

He says that the employees did all that they could before the dragging incident occurred. “He got mad and started cussing and stuff. I went to walk away and he threw the french fry in my face.”

Jazmyn Lawrence, who says she was the store manager and can be seen standing in the video, told the outlet the man “always comes in” the restaurant and is “always aggressive.” She claimed, “This is not his first, second or third time and there’s nothing ever done about it.”

She also says that she had requested on-site security, although she did not defend Hill’s actions. Still, she feels that McDonald’s reaction to the video was unwarranted. “I feel I did all I can as a manager and y'all terminated me over something I had no control over,” she said. “I wasn't trained properly to handle that situation, all I was told to do is call the cops and that's what I did.”