EDUCATION
Published

Chick-fil-A to invest $19M in employee scholarships in 2021

The chicken chain was able to fund an additional 400 scholarships in 2020 thanks to royalties from its bottled sauces

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
These best-selling sauces are creating more graduation cap tosses.

Chick-fil-A will invest $19 million in employee scholarships this year, revealing the restaurant was able to fund an additional 400 scholarships in 2020 following successful sales of its signature bottled sauces at retail stores.

The chicken chain announced the big investment on Wednesday, and said that no less than 7,492 team members in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C. and Canada, were awarded scholarships through its Remarkable Futures Scholarship initiative last year.

"This year's inspiring scholarship recipients possess strong leadership skills, demonstrate a commitment to academic achievement and continue to make a positive impact on their communities," Chick-fil-A Chairman and CEO Dan Cathy said in a news release. "Our mission is to play a small part in furthering their education, giving them hope and opportunities to change the world."

Opening opportunity, the chain was also able to offer an additional 400 scholarships to staff after bottled versions of its Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauces flew off supermarket shelves. A spokesperson for the chicken chain confirmed to Fox News last week that the savory sauces are available for purchase at retailers Walmart, Publix, HEB and Winn-Dixie in select states. Every cent of the royalties from the sauce sales benefit the Remarkable Futures Scholarship fund, the spokesperson added.

Chick-fil-A was able to offer an additional 400 scholarships to staff thanks to royalties from bottled versions of its Chick-fil-A Sauces.

Chick-fil-A was able to offer an additional 400 scholarships to staff thanks to royalties from bottled versions of its Chick-fil-A Sauces.

Since 1970, Chick-fil-A, Inc. has awarded more than $110 million in scholarships to more than 66,000 restaurant Team Members. 

According to a 2020 poll of scholarship recipients, 54% said that their Chick-fil-A scholarship made it possible for them to pursue a college education, with 16% identifying themselves as first-generation college students.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.