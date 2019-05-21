Chick-fil-A employees change customer's flat tire at the drive-thru

Chick-fil-A wants you to “eat mor chikin” while they “change more tires.”

A customer in Texas suffered a flat tire while using the restaurant’s drive-thru. When employees at the restaurant noticed, they jumped into action.

Brian Hall, from Houston, posted to Facebook a photo of the employees working on his tire. “Bunch of saints over at the Chick-fil-A in East Ridge,” Hall posted. “My tire somehow went flat in the drive through so they rushed out to replace it for me with their hydraulic Jack.”

They didn’t just help with the tire, however. They also made sure that Hall left with hot and fresh food, despite having to deal with car trouble. According to him, “they brought my food out to me then after it was done replaced my food with new fresh food so it wouldn't be cold and put two cookies in there for free! Those people are truly doing the Lord's work over there!”

“They rushed out when they saw what happened and wouldn't let me do a thing. I am a carpenter and work with my hands a lot so it was a little funny letting other people do that for me but they insisted,” Hall told Fox News. “Their kindness was overwhelming in the middle of a somewhat awkward situation. They truly went above and beyond to be Christ-like. And they didn't even know I am a worship leader because with all of my tattoos I definitely don’t look like one.”