Chevy Chase works fast food drive-thru in South Carolina while in town for 'Christmas Vacation' screening

You never know who might be on the other end of the drive-thru speaker.

Customers visiting the drive-thru at a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant in South Carolina were surprised when they got to the window and saw a famous face staring back at them. Actor and comedian Chevy Chase decided to help out in the restaurant’s kitchen during a recent trip.

Chase stopped by the restaurant for a quick meal before joining the staff in the kitchen, Fox 29 reports.

The actor was in town for a screening of the classic Christmas movie "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation." The movie, which is part of the successful "Vacation" franchise, details Chase’s Clark Griswold’s misadventures as he tries to navigate Christmas vacation with family.

Since its release in 1989, the movie has become a Christmas classic and is regularly shown around the holidays.

During his visit to the restaurant, Chase took orders at the drive-thru window and joked around with customers.

Before that, he helped out in the dining room by taking orders at the cash register, Fox 13 Now reports.