Cheesecake Factory shares Lemon-Ricotta Pancake recipe for National Pancake Day

The Cheesecake Factory, a restaurant chain that specializes in cheesecake, serves 37 different types of cheesecake, and proudly advertises “cheesecake” right in its name, is for some reason super stoked about National Pancake Day on Sept. 26.

That being said, pancakes are still included within Cheesecake Factory’s million-page menu booklet, right alongside other brunch favorites such as waffles and Monte Cristo sandwiches. And because Cheesecake Factory is so proud of these pancakes, which, again, are not cheesecakes, the restaurant has decided to share the recipe for its Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes in honor of National Pancake Day.

“These pancakes are the perfect dish to make at home to celebrate — and they’re so delicious that any day you whip them up will feel like a holiday,” said a spokesperson for the chain.

The intention, however, is to whip up these pancakes on National Pancake Day, which is celebrated on Sept. 26 when it’s not already being celebrated in early March, which is when IHOP recognizes National Pancake Day.

WHAT IS A 'PANCAKE BOARD'?

Honestly, this whole thing is a confusing mess. But you know what? Who cares. Let’s not ruin what should be an otherwise delicious (maybe) National Pancake Day!

Cheesecake Factory’s Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes

Servings: 8 Pancakes

Ingredients:

1¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1½ cups buttermilk

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cups fresh ricotta cheese

4 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 tablespoons lemon zest (minced)

2½ teaspoons vegetable oil

Directions:

Place the flour, baking powder and salt into a mixing bowl. Stir all of the ingredients together until evenly combined. Set aside. Pour the buttermilk into another mixing bowl. Add the eggs, vanilla and oil into the bowl. Add the ricotta cheese, sugar and lemon zest into the bowl with the buttermilk. Using a wire whisk, gently stir the ingredients together until evenly combined. Add the flour mix into the bowl with the buttermilk and ricotta cheese. Continue to fold the ingredients together until evenly combined with a few small lumps remaining in the batter. Do not over-mix the batter. Heat 1/4 teaspoon of vegetable oil on a griddle or in a large non-stick pan. Using a 4-ounce ladle, pour the batter onto the griddle or into the non-stick pan, forming one pancake that is 6 inches in diameter. Cook the pancakes for approximately 2½ minutes or until the edges begin to dry and puff up with little air bubbles will start appearing over the top surface of the pancakes. Flip each pancake over and continue to cook for another 1½ minutes or until done.

This recipe was reprinted with permission from Cheesecake Factory.