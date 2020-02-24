What is a 'pancake board'?

“Brunch boards” are all the rage on social media, but there’s one version in particular that everyone seems to be going batty over: the pancake board.

Much like a charcuterie board, a pancake board is essentially a large platter of pancakes and pancake paraphernalia arranged on a big wooden cheeseboard. Condiments and accompaniments can include everything from fresh fruit and syrup to Nutella and even ice cream, but the possibilities are virtually endless as long as fluffy pancakes are front and center on that plank.

This particular trend is said to have gained traction in early 2020 after foodies in Australia took a liking to the idea, The Takeout reported. However, evidence on Instagram suggests that pancake boards have been somewhat popular since late 2018, when they first started showing up on the social media platform.

Users have uploaded photos of pancake boards loaded with bacon, jams, fruit, creams, eggs, chocolate chips and even rainbow sprinkles. Others have augmented their boards with freshly cooked crepes and Belgian waffles.

Pancakes not really your thing? Don’t flip out. There are still plenty of fun ways to embrace the brunch-board craze without a single flapjack, including bagel boards with lox and cream cheese; avocado-toast boards with veggies and cheese; and even french-fry boards with waffle fries, wedges or tots.

Still a bit apprehensive about serving up a board-based brunch for your friends and family? Take a few lessons from the Emily Post Institute on how to host — and enjoy — your next scrumptious social.